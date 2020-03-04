EDMONTON -- A national call to action brought out about 150 people in Edmonton to support the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their fight over the Costal GasLink pipeline.

The event was organized by Leaders of Tomorrow to call for students to walkout of class and show their support for the Wet'suwet'en.

"We are here in solidarity to show there are people who care and we are not going to let them do this and ruin what is left of the land," Anthony Gireau, a 15-year-old student, said.

"Indigenous peoples have been enduring oppression for years and a lot of people are standing up and speaking out about it," said Paige Chisaakay, a rally spokesperson.

The group gathered at Beaver Hills Park in downtown Edmonton at noon for speeches then marched to the Alberta legislature.