Edmonton's K.B. (The Bengal) Bhullar to make UFC debut on Fight Island in October
General view of Ferrari World is seen on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on April 10, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
EDMONTON -- Unbeaten Edmonton middleweight K.B. (The Bengal) Bhullar has signed with the UFC and will make his debut with the promotion Oct. 10 against England's Tom Breese.
The fight is on a televised card in Abu Dhabi.
Bhullar (8-0-0) was slated to compete on Dana White's Contender Series but makes the jump straight to the UFC.
The 28-year-old is coming off a decision win over former UFC fighter Matt Dwyer.
Bhullar, a former Unified MMA champion, trains with Alberta's Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser, currently ranked 15th among UFC heavyweight contenders.
He cornered Boser in July for a bout at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
Breese (11-2-0) is 4-2-0 in the UFC but has lost two of his last three outings, most recently by first-round TKO to Brendan (All In) Allen. A native of Birmingham, Breese has trained at Montreal's Tristar Gym.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.