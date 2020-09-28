EDMONTON -- Unbeaten Edmonton middleweight K.B. (The Bengal) Bhullar has signed with the UFC and will make his debut with the promotion Oct. 10 against England's Tom Breese.

The fight is on a televised card in Abu Dhabi.

Bhullar (8-0-0) was slated to compete on Dana White's Contender Series but makes the jump straight to the UFC.

The 28-year-old is coming off a decision win over former UFC fighter Matt Dwyer.

Bhullar, a former Unified MMA champion, trains with Alberta's Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser, currently ranked 15th among UFC heavyweight contenders.

He cornered Boser in July for a bout at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Breese (11-2-0) is 4-2-0 in the UFC but has lost two of his last three outings, most recently by first-round TKO to Brendan (All In) Allen. A native of Birmingham, Breese has trained at Montreal's Tristar Gym.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.