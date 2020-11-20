EDMONTON -- Baseball season may be months away, but Edmonton’s newest professional sports team, the Edmonton Riverhawks, has released its 2021 season.

The Riverhawks will play in the West Coast League, which will include five Canadian teams and 10 American.

The league will feature teams from Alberta, B.C., Washington and Oregon.

Games will run from June to August with home games played at Re/Max Field.

The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 against the Victoria Harbourcats, and the last home game of the regular season will be on Aug. 12 against the Bellingham Bells. The full schedule is available online.

It’s not clear at this time how the pandemic will impact the WCL.