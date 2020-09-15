EDMONTON -- Baseball will be back at Re/Max Field, and when it returns, the downtown ballpark will feature a new team and a new league.

Former Edmonton Oiler Dr. Randy Gregg introduced the Edmonton Riverhawks at a news conference at the downtown ballpark on Tuesday morning.

The Riverhawks will play in the West Coast League (WCL), an amateur competition for out-of-season college players that began play in 2005.

"With the news that the Prospects were relocating to Spruce Grove to a new facility, the possibility of having no elite, competitive baseball at Re/Max Field in Edmonton was a distinct possibility," said Gregg.

"Our group wanted to ensure that Edmonton fans also had the opportunity to continue watching high-quality, entertaining baseball on an ongoing basis."

Edmonton's team will be Alberta's first in the league that is currently based in 12 cities spread across Washington and Oregon as well as British Columbia with squads in Victoria and Kelowna.

"We are humbled the league voted unanimously to add Edmonton to the list of franchises," said Gregg.

Expansion teams are also planned for the 2021 season for Kamloops and Nanaimo, B.C., bringing the total number of WCL teams to 15.

"To be able to see future stars in Major League Baseball when they play here in Edmonton as a summer collegiate player is something we are proud to bring to our community."

Gregg announced the Riverhawks had offered to help offset travel costs for visiting teams.

The season is scheduled to play out between June and August.

On Tuesday, Gregg also announced the stadium's infield, lighting and scoreboard will all be upgraded ahead of the new team's debut.

Gregg's group secured a 10-year lease from the city to operate the park in May.

The ballpark had hosted the Edmonton Prospects of the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL), also a collegiate summer league, since 2012.

Prospects owner Pat Cassidy had sought to extend his team's lease there, but the city preferred the Gregg group's bid.

Last month, Cassidy confirmed his team was moving to a new Spruce Grove facility for the 2022 season.

It's not yet clear where the Prospects intend to play during the 2021 season.

The WCBL cancelled its 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News has reached out the WCBL and its commissioner Kevin Kvame for comment on the new Edmonton team.