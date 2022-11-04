Edmonton's newest fire station also marks a net-zero milestone, city boasts

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war

Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island