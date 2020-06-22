EDMONTON -- A week after it reopened as COVID-19 restrictions eased, Edmonton’s funicular is closed again after an act of vandalism.

The City of Edmonton confirmed that someone smashed all but one panel of glass at the attraction Monday afternoon.

"We are working to fix and address the issue as soon as possible, however, it will take some time to order in specific parts," the city said.

The suspected vandal has been apprehended by police.

A sign has been posted reading “closed for maintenance” and there is yellow caution tape blocking the door.

The city says it's still assessing the damage and ordering replacement parts.

It's not clear how long the funicular will be closed or how much the repairs will cost