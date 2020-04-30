EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton says it is assessing the Alberta government’s plan to reopen the province, but the State of Local Emergency will remain in place for the next week.

“While we remain in the response phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to see the province’s plans for relaunch. As public health and economic restrictions are gradually relaxed, we will carefully assess our own approach for Edmonton’s relaunch,” said Mayor Don Iveson in a news release.

The city will follow the province’s direction on program restrictions and facility closures, and will make decisions about transit operations, opening of city-owned golf courses, and park services after a thorough review.

“While the relaunch plan gives us hope for the future, it’s important to remember that this transition won’t be linear and could last for months. We expect to be flexible and adaptive as we refine our approach to ensure public safety,” said Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin.

Under the current State of Local Emergency, dogs must be kept on leash at off-leash parks, only one person or members of one household are permitted in a taxi or Uber, and sports fields are closed to anything except casual use of 15 people or less.

You can view a full list of closures under the State of Local Emergency on the city’s website.