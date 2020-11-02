EDMONTON -- Students at St. Mary Catholic Elementary School wore sports jerseys and sweatshirts to school Monday to celebrate the life of a local sports icon.

“He's a kind and generous man. He helps the Oilers, he's part of the Oilers family and the Edmonton [Football Team] family," said Grade 2 student Stella Shagidevich.

She is of course referring to long-time Oilers and Edmonton Football Team dressing room attendent Joey Moss, who died last week at the age of 57.

“He was good friends with the Edmonton [Football Team] and Oilers,” said Grade 3 student Cooper Hawes.

Cooper’s mother and St. Mary assistant principal Lauren Hawes says the students spent time talking about Joey and also how important it is to be welcomed as “part of a team."

“For everything that he brought to the city and his contributions to Edmonton,” said Lauren, “to the notion of teamwork to organized sports, and of course, for inclusion and all of those are really key elements to what we do here."