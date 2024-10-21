Edmonton tattoo artist contestant on new season of Ink Master reality series

An Edmonton tattoo artist is competing for the top prize in the new season of Ink Master.

Jenna Coffin says Ink Master reached out to her to be on season 16 of the American reality competition TV series.

She learned to tattoo in Amsterdam about five years ago before moving to Edmonton.

Her specialty is neo-realism tattoos.

Coffin quickly realized Ink Master wanted her not just for her skill but also for her big personality.

She says there's a lot of drama this season.

"We're running off very little food, a lack of sleep," Coffin told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"We are all stressed out. At times, it's freezing cold. At times, it's way too hot, so you're running on all these extremes and it's causing us to just explode."

A father-son duo from Calgary is also part of Ink Master's new season, which starts Wednesday on Paramount Plus.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall