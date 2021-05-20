EDMONTON -- Another Edmontonian has stepped up to make a bid for the city’s top job.

Augustine Marah launched his campaign Thursday by holding a press conference outside city hall and creating a website.

Marah is a bilingual teacher who has taught in elementary, junior, and senior high schools as well as at the university level. He has been involved in several community agencies like the Mennonite Center for Newcomers, Edmonton Multicultural Coalition, and Camrose International Institute.

“If the school boards could trust and you the parents trusted me with the lives of your children in the classroom for more than 30 years, I believe I have no doubt that you will be able to trust me for the next four years,” he said.

He has also been involved in several campaigns for candidates running to become MPs, MLAs, and mayor.

“I am running to become mayor of Edmonton to contribute to the city that has made the most impact in my life,” Marah says on his website.

Marah said Thursday that he did not want to “overpromise” platform commitments and is therefore focusing on five key issues. These include diversifying jobs and business creation, youth inclusion in employment, advocating for frontline workers, continuing efforts to reduce homelessness in the city, and investment in the art and music scene.

“If we encourage art, music, and culture… we can quadruple the tourism of our city,” he said.

There are now 10 candidates vying to become mayor.

The municipal election for Edmonton will be held on October 18.