EDMONTON -- Former city councillor and federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi is throwing his hat into the race to be Edmonton’s next mayor.

“Edmonton holds a special place in my heart,” said Sohi in an announcement Monday morning. “It has given me so much and now I want to give back to Edmontonians.”

Sohi has lived in Edmonton for 40 years.

“I immigrated to this city with nothing but the love of my brother and sister-in-law,” the mayor hopeful added. “I learned to speak English in our public libraries.”

Sohi served as councillor for Ward 12 between 2007 and 2015, working with current mayor Don Iveson and former mayor Stephen Mandel.

He became a member of parliament in 2015 for Edmonton-Mill Woods but was not reelected in 2019. During his time in federal politics, he served as the minister of natural resources and minister of infrastructure and communities.

He had previously refused to confirm his intent to run in municipal politics, telling CTV News Edmonton even days earlier he was "really seriously considering" the move but still having conversations to "understand peoples’ aspirations, dreams, and anxieties."

He went so far as to say if he did run, his focus would be on creating a COVID-19 recovery strategy, the state of Edmonton’s economy, supporting local businesses, mental health, lack of affordable housing available, and racial equity and justice.

There are already nine candidates in the race to succeed Iveson who, after two terms in the city’s top job, announced last fall he would not seek re-election.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 18.