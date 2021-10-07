Edmonton teen, 13, attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school

EDMONTON -

A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a man with a weapon while he was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, an incident that was caught on camera.

Video of the apparent attack shows the teen walking down the sidewalk at about 3:15 p.m. in the Kildare neighbourhood, when a man in an orange shirt began swinging his right arm at him.

The teen scrambled to get away, falling on the sidewalk and rolling onto the street.

The video appears to show the man pursuing and standing over him with his arm in the air. Yelling can be heard on the video, but it’s not clear what’s being said. Someone then started blaring a car horn.

The video cuts out with the man appearing to still be standing over the teen.

The teen told CTV News Edmonton that the man had a knife in his hand, but he was not stabbed or otherwise injured.

A 20-year-old-man named Silas Parsons was arrested near the scene shortly after the attack, Edmonton police confirmed Thursday.

The victim provided video of a tactical team surrounding the home.

An armoured vehicle is seen parked on the lawn of a house, as several officers stand behind it for cover. At one point the video captures an apparent flashbang device used by officers.

“Silas, we know you’re inside the residence,” an officer is heard over a loudspeaker.

“Your house is surrounded. The only way that I can ensure your safety is for you to exit the front door of your house with nothing in your hands and follow all verbal direction.”

Parsons was charged with possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and assault of a police officer.