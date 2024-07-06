Edmonton to activate hot weather response as temps rise over weekend

The City of Edmonton's extreme heat response will come into effect Monday as high temperatures are expected to last several days.

The response will come into effect at 9 a.m. and will last until July 12 at midnight unless hot temperatures remain in place.

During an active response, city peace officers will carry bottled water and anyone can take a break from the heat in any open city facility.

That includes recreation centres, pools and libraries. Those spaces will also carry bottled water for anyone in need.

Drinking water will be accessible at dozens of water bottle-filling stations around the city, including 24 located in transit centres and LRT stations.

The response is activated when temperatures reach highs of at least 29 C with lows of 14 C for at least three days in a row.

CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen expects temperatures next week in Edmonton to top 30 C for four or five consecutive days over the next 10 days.

During sustained high temperatures, Edmontonians are encouraged to check in on older family members, friends or neighbours. People or pets should never be left in a parked vehicle, and outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place.

Signs of heat illness include fainting, extreme thirst, a lack of sweat, confusion and rapid breathing.

Anyone concerned about a person outdoors can call 211 and press '3' for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team. Emergencies should be reported to 911.

For more information on water bottle station locations or the city's extreme heat response, visit the City of Edmonton's website.