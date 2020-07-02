EDMONTON -- Edmonton will host the Stanley Cup final and Conference finals, according to TSN NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie tweeted Thursday morning that Edmonton, and not Toronto, would host the final two rounds of the NHL playoffs.

"Whatever the reason(s), Edmonton it will be," he tweeted.

I’m guessing the rationale for that decision is simply based on public health/safety/numbers. Whatever the reason(s), Edmonton it will be. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 2, 2020

Barring last-minute complications, Edmonton and Toronto are expected to host the rest of National Hockey League playoffs, McKenzie reported on Wednesday.

Although nothing is official yet, a spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has seemed to push the NHL’s plans north of the American-Canadian border.

Edmonton’s proposal reportedly boasts ice surfaces at Rogers Place in the ICE District and Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre. Alberta Health has cleared a plan for international players, staff and family – estimated to be about 600 people – to quarantine, then live as a large cohort in a NHL bubble.