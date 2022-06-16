Edmonton to learn today if it will act as Canadian host for 2026 World Cup
Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto will find out Thursday which city or cities will host FIFA's 2026 World Cup in Canada.
FIFA is scheduled to make an announcement from New York City at 3 p.m. MT.
Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi and city manager Andre Corbould are scheduled to speak at Commonwealth Stadium after the news breaks.
For the first time ever, when the soccer championship returns to North America in 2026 for the first time since 1994, the tournament is being staged in three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Edmonton city councillors believe they've given the city's bid their all.
In November, Edmonton hosted two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, in which Coun. Tim Cartmell says the city proved itself.
"That past history of not just putting on fantastic events, but a volunteer force in Edmonton that is second to none," he told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "When world class events come to Edmonton, we come out in force, we support it, we embrace the world."
A week earlier, rumours ignited that Edmonton was out of the running. However, Sohi said at the time he had not heard from FIFA.
"We see the online speculation, too, but really, it's just that. Online speculation," Cartmell said on Wednesday.
The United States will host 60 matches including the final game, while Canada and Mexico are each set to host 10 games.
For the first time, as well, the tournament will consist of 48 teams, up from 32.
When Canada's men's team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in November, it secured a berth in the tournament for the first time since 1986.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Suspect confesses to killings, leads police to buried bodies in Amazon
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil's remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Alaska schoolchildren were served floor sealant instead of milk at a child care program, school district says
Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a child care program in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, according to the school district.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Calgary
-
Forest Lawn shooting victim dies in hospital, suspect charged
A Calgary man faces multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
Elbow River peaks, Bow River holding steady as rainfall tapers off in Calgary
Some areas within Calgary received upwards of 100 millimetres of rain in just 48 hours, but the forecast is improving and rainfall warnings are lifted.
-
Rempel Garner hints at possible UCP leadership run in Twitter thread
Federal MP Michelle Rempel Garner sounded as if she's clearing the runway to make a run at the Alberta UCP leadership in a Twitter thread published Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused of deliberately sparking Prince Albert event centre blaze asks to enter rehab
The woman charged with arson in a fire that destroyed the Prince Albert's Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre has asked for permission to attend an out-of-province drug rehabilitation program.
-
Sask. man's $500,000 lotto win will help pay mortgage, fund Hawaiian holiday
A Tisdale, Sask. man is a half-million dollars richer after deciding to pick up a Lotto Max ticket on a whim.
-
Sask. woman says she 'suffered in a lot of pain' while little-known disorder went untreated
One day 12 years ago, Victoria Gregg began feeling tingling on the right side of her face. The next morning, it was paralyzed.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | City council approves motion to fully fund a plan to end homelessness
The City of Regina addressed homelessness in a long and tedious council meeting on Wednesday.
-
Southey RCMP seek suspect in sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault investigation, after a girl was reportedly assaulted in Govan, Sask. the evening of June 9.
-
'Everybody is in shock': Sask. man allegedly killed by neighbour's 2 dogs
A Saskatchewan man was killed by a pair of dogs, according to his family.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union ponders how to restore gains taken by unconstitutional law
The union representing Nova Scotia teachers is pondering options to restore the losses its members incurred because of an unconstitutional law that imposed a labour contract on them in 2017.
-
Air Canada apologizes to Cape Breton woman after cancelled flight keeps her from dying father
A Cape Breton woman has received an apology from Air Canada after she missed a flight home to see her dying father.
-
'We are doing everything possible': Long waits, overcrowding impact IWK's emergency department
A recent surge of patients at Halifax's IWK Health Centre is leading to long wait times and overcrowding in its emergency department.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital ER wait times approached 2 hours in April
The average Ontario emergency room patient waited an hour and 54 minutes to see a doctor in April of this year, tying a record set earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman forced to sleep at kind stranger's home after Air Canada flight cancellation
A Canadian woman says she and her friend were forced to sleep at a kind stranger’s house after a nightmare experience with Air Canada that left her stranded in Toronto.
-
These are the areas where Ontario housing prices could see the biggest drop
Ontario’s housing market has been red hot for years now, but that may soon change, and some areas could be hit harder than others.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorms, potential tornadoes expected to hit Quebec
The hot and humid weather Montreal has been experiencing this week is ripe for some severe thunderstorms on Thursday, Environment Canada says, warning that there's even potential for tornadoes.
-
Under Bill 96, Quebec will issue all birth and death certificates only in French
Under language law Bill 96, the Quebec government will issue not only all marriage certificates in French, but birth and death certificates, too. This promises to create headaches for people hoping to use these documents in many countries that require certified translations, including the U.K. and U.S.
-
Former Montreal rabbi charged with sex crimes against a minor
A former Montreal rabbi has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s.
Ottawa
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
-
Vehicle crashes into Riverside South business
Emergency crews responded to the crash at a shopping plaza on Earl Armstrong Road at approximately 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa looks to protect tenants from renovictions
A joint meeting of the community and protective services committee and planning committee will discuss ideas to address anti-renoviction proposals to protect tenants.
Kitchener
-
Heavy police presence in Cambridge neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to avoid a south Cambridge neighbourhood due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Reports of gun shots sparks heavy police presence in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.
-
One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein
A cement truck rolled over in Wallenstein Wednesday evening, sending the driver to hospital with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP lay more charges against Hamilton man and woman
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton.
-
Three Canadian universities land high scores on new global ranking
In the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings, only three Canadian universities made it into the top 50, with McGill University placing the highest.
-
Researchers say they've found link between vitamin D deficiency and risk of dementia
A new study, which researchers call a 'world-first,' describes a direct link between the risk of dementia and a lack of vitamin D.
Winnipeg
-
City orders evacuation of Exchange District heritage building over fears of collapse
A heritage building in the Exchange District had to be vacated over concerns a damaged beam could lead to a potential collapse.
-
Residents push back over proposed luxury apartment on Shaftesbury
Signs scatter the sprawling front yards of the homes along Shaftesbury Boulevard. 'Single family houses only' and 'No apartment blocks' are among the messages aimed at passersby – an effort by a group of area residents to stop a proposed luxury apartment complex from going up across the street.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces two additional sexual assault charges in Toronto
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing new sexual assault charges in connection with Toronto incidents dating back decades.
Vancouver
-
At least 10 cyclists rescued during race from brutal weather in Kootenays
Heavy rainfall during a treacherous bike race resulted Fernie Search and Rescue saving at least 10 cyclists over the past 72 hours.
-
Vancouver to learn if it will host 2026 FIFA World Cup games
Anticipation is growing among B.C. soccer fans with FIFA set to announce the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.
-
With $675M in insured damage, November's floods now B.C.'s most costly weather event
November's floods in British Columbia that swamped homes and farms, swept away roads and bridges and killed five people are now the most costly weather event in provincial history.
Vancouver Island
-
Travel on the rebound, but operators say ArriveCAN app still holding people back
Tom Parsons is about to embark on a very important trip, one he has been putting off for a while.
-
City of Victoria to connect Vic West’s E and N Trail with downtown cycle network
The City of Victoria has put out a call for contractors as it looks to finish a project that will connect West Shore commuters to the downtown cycling network.
-
1st of 2 CC-130 'Hercules' search and rescue planes arrives in Comox
Nearly two years after 19 Wing Comox took delivery of the first of its new "Kingfisher" search and rescue aircraft, the planes are still not in the air. And with the retirement of the "Buffalo" aircraft having taken place in January, a back-up plan was required to carry out rescue duties on the island.