Edmonton to learn today if it will act as Canadian host for 2026 World Cup

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto will find out Thursday which city or cities will host FIFA's 2026 World Cup in Canada.

FIFA is scheduled to make an announcement from New York City at 3 p.m. MT.

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi and city manager Andre Corbould are scheduled to speak at Commonwealth Stadium after the news breaks.

For the first time ever, when the soccer championship returns to North America in 2026 for the first time since 1994, the tournament is being staged in three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Edmonton city councillors believe they've given the city's bid their all.

In November, Edmonton hosted two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, in which Coun. Tim Cartmell says the city proved itself.

"That past history of not just putting on fantastic events, but a volunteer force in Edmonton that is second to none," he told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "When world class events come to Edmonton, we come out in force, we support it, we embrace the world."

A week earlier, rumours ignited that Edmonton was out of the running. However, Sohi said at the time he had not heard from FIFA.

"We see the online speculation, too, but really, it's just that. Online speculation," Cartmell said on Wednesday.

The United States will host 60 matches including the final game, while Canada and Mexico are each set to host 10 games.

For the first time, as well, the tournament will consist of 48 teams, up from 32.

When Canada's men's team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar in November, it secured a berth in the tournament for the first time since 1986.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli