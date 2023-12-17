Edmonton toy store invites families for a sensory-friendly shopping spree ahead of Christmas

Some local kids got a jump on Christmas morning this weekend.

Toys "R" Us opened its doors early Sunday for a sensory-friendly shopping spree in partnership with the Starlight Children's Foundation Canada.

The organization supports families with a child facing a chronic or critical health condition, and it's been partnering the toy store for the annual shopping event for 25 years.

"It's having a sensory-friendly event where kids can be themselves, where there's no judgment," said Starlight Canada volunteer Greg Plante.

"When you can spend time with other kids who understand you, whether you're the special needs child or the sibling, it allows you a bit of time to be yourself.

"And that's what these events are really all about."

Each child from each family was given $50 to spend in the store while volunteers in cosplay entertained families in the aisles.

Even Santa himself stopped by for a pre-Christmas visit.

Plante knows personally how much the event means to families, as his son John was born with a developmental disorder.

"We got a diagnosis of Williams syndrome for him, and with him that brings along a number of challenges as a family," Plante said. "The Starlight Foundation was one of the first organizations that reached out to us as a family with events and support to help make our lives a little easier."

Starlight Canada has been partnering with Toys "R" Us for the program for 25 years. This year, around 750 families across Canada will take part in the shopping spree.

Plante said, for families like his, the spree isn't just about scoring toys – it's a time for connection.

"We're a small community here in Edmonton," he added. "You get to see people you saw last year or at a previous event, and to be able to connect with those families is awesome."

To date, more than $28 million has been raised for the charity.

"All that money goes right into the Starlight Foundation and right into the smiles of kids, which is fantastic," Plante said. "You can't ask for anything better."

For more information on the Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, click here.