Edmonton Transit Service affected by staffing shortages due to Omicron

Edmonton Transit Service is adjusting its service to better accommodate staffing shortages brought on by an increase in Omicron infections.

A release on Wednesday said the changes will be temporary and that 98 per cent of bus service, including weekend schedules, will not be affected by the short-term adjustments.

However, there are 171 routes and 63 of the runs saw trips removed from the schedule. One-hundred and eight of the routes will go unaffected by the changes.

According to ETS, LRT service, On Demand Transit, DATS and regional service will operate at current levels, for now.

“We understand changes to bus service may create challenges for some riders,” Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, the branch manager for ETS, explained. “This is top of mind, and we are working to minimize any disruption to riders as much as possible.''

To help limit the impact on riders, adjustments are targeted on routes which already have high frequency service, the release read.

A full list of bus service changes can be found online. Riders are encouraged to plan their trips ahead of time or call 311 for assistance.