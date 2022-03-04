Edmonton woman charged with uttering threats to Public Health Agency of Canada, Alberta Legislature officials

A 41-year-old Edmonton woman is facing charges of uttering threats and sending harassing communications after sending "hundreds" of threatening emails.

The Alberta RCMP integrated national security enforcement team received reports of threatening emails directed to Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) employees in October 2021.

An investigation began that included interviews, a search warrant, and forensic digital evidence collection that uncovered "hundreds" of emails, police say, including "a number" of which were "threatening in nature."

According to Mounties, the emails were sent between November 2020 and October 2021 to around 50 people, including members of the Alberta Legislative Assembly, PHAC, and media outlets.

Maria Galbova faces three counts of uttering threats, three counts of harassing communication, and two counts of intimidation of a justice participant.

"These charges relate to the threatening emails directed at members of the Alberta Legislative Assembly and the Public Health Agency of Canada," RCMP said in a statement.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further details can be provided."

Galbova is to appear in Edmonton provincial court on May 9.