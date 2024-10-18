EDMONTON
    • Teen going 2 times the speed limit among drivers busted during police traffic event

    Edmonton police recently gave out more than 1,300 tickets in one day, with the majority related to speeding.

    Oct. 11 was the most recent Operation 24 Hours in Edmonton.

    Of the 1,342 violations, 922 were speed related. That includes a 19-year-old driver who was clocked going 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near Roper Road and 42 Avenue.

    "As Edmonton is predicted to experience its first snowfall in the coming days, it’s important that all drivers take road safety seriously," Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Robert Davis said in a press release.

    "Our members will continue to crack down on traffic violations that needlessly put both drivers and pedestrians at risk."

    The other 419 tickets included 86 red light violations, 311 traffic safety infractions (80 hazardous and 231 non-hazardous), 15 distracted driving violations, 6 criminal code violations and one criminal code charge.

