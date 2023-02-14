Edmonton woman shares cautionary tale after 'deep rust' missed during vehicle inspection

An Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.

Gian Zsombar's 18-year-old son saved money for years to buy his first car. He found a private seller offering a 2009 Mazda 3 on Facebook Marketplace.

"[The seller] was super responsive," Zsombar told CTV News Edmonton. "He gave us the VIN right away."

She thought they had done their due diligence by checking the car for any liens and viewing its history.

"Everything seemed okay, so we went out there and took it for a test drive," Zsombar recalled. "We know that because it was an older vehicle, there was probably going to be a few things that had to be tweaked."

Zsombar found a mobile inspection company online that contacts the seller and meets them to do a test drive and visual inspection. She thought it would be a convenient service that would help provide the last piece of feedback before making the choice to buy the car.

"I don't know anything about vehicles, so we got the report back. It had a rating of great, 76 out of 100," she said. "We went through the report. There were some things to be expected, some mechanical things that we thought, for sure, we would bring it in and get them taken care of."

Her son bought the car, but after a few weeks of driving, he noticed something wasn't right.

They brought it to Bruce Stewart's Auto Repair Centre. Almost immediately, they got a call from one of Stewart's mechanics.

"They weren't even able to put it up on a hoist because the right-side panel had just started to disintegrate," Zsombar said. "My son just turned white. He was just sick about the state of the vehicle."

Bruce Stewart showed CTV News Edmonton the extensive rust damage, including "gaping holes" and crumbling bodywork along the Mazda's support structure.

"It's pretty rough," he said. "The report that the purchaser got doesn't say bad rust, it says moderate. Well, this is a little more than moderate when you can put your hand right through the body of the car."

'A BIG RED FLAG'

Had Stewart or one of his mechanics done the inspection, he says they would've stopped the buyer in their tracks.

"We would've actually started that inspection. We would have stopped at this point," Stewart said as he pointed to the rust affecting the structure of the car.

"We would call the purchaser and said this car ain't worth purchasing," he added. "That's like a big red flag, stop right now."

Zsombar used iNeedaPPi, a national company that says it offers quick and inexpensive pre-purchase inspections backed by its "internal review process."

"We aren't really telling people this is a good buy or not a good buy," said Joe O'Reilley, the company's founder. "We're just presenting the condition to them."

O'Reilley adds that his business doesn't do "full mechanical inspections," but inspectors do a test drive and visual once-over to give customers a better idea of the car's condition.

"And this situation is particularly unfortunate where there was some rust deep underneath where we weren't able to see it," he added.

Zsombar says iNeedaPPi has been responsive to her situation and has presented some options for her son to consider. She just wishes she knew the differences between a visual inspection and a comprehensive vehicle assessment.

"There's been a lot of learnings this past week," she added. "Yes, they are offering a service that I know nothing about, but we put our faith in a lot of that report. And that report swayed the purchase of this vehicle."

TYPES OF VEHICLE INSPECTIONS

Stewart recommended that anyone purchasing a car ask for a comprehensive inspection.

"You can't inspect a vehicle properly without lifting it up on a hoist," he said. "My opinion on curbside inspections is it's just a roll of the dice. You are going to get what you are going to get."

"Another 69 bucks, and this vehicle would arrive here and get a 300-point inspection."

A comprehensive inspection includes a check of the vehicle mechanically, externally and internally, Stewart explained, as well as a test drive and visual check to determine its roadworthiness.

Another option is to check for an Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) mechanical fitness assessment, which in Stewart's view, is not as thorough, but still covers most basis and requires a technician to be licensed.

"On that inspection that was brought in that was done on the driveway, there's no signature, there's no licence for any technician," Stewart said.

An AMVIC or comprehensive inspection requires the identification of the technician who completed it, their ticket number, and the company name.

"They are held responsible for that inspection," Stewart said. "Get it into a reputable shop that has a good reputation and get it inspected."

"If the seller goes absolutely not, it's got no insurance, it's got no this or that, then you know very well to turn around and walk away," he added.

'ASK US FOR HELP'

While AMVIC does not regulate private vehicle sales, inspections are considered a service meaning they fall under the province's Consumer Protection Act, says Laura Meador, an AMVIC spokesperson.

"So if you were considering getting an inspection on a vehicle, you can check to see if that service and repair business is licensed on AMVIC.org," she said.

While she cannot comment on specific instances, Meador confirmed that "if an unlicensed business is found to be operating, it would be against the Consumers Protection Act."

According to Meador, Alberta is the only province in Canada to regulate vehicle servicing and repairs. She recommended any buyer who has questions or potential complaints about a vehicle they purchased contact AMVIC's consumer services team.

"Ask us for help," Meador said. "The more information a consumer has, the better."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson