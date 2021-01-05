Advertisement
Alberta adds 26 deaths, 843 COVID-19 cases after low-testing day
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers remain “very high” as she reported 843 new cases from 10,301 tests and 26 more deaths.
Alberta has 13,411 cases, 919 hospitalizations in total and 140 patients in ICU.
“Our health-care system remains under significant pressure,” the chief medical officer of health said.
“We are seeing a stabilization in cases, with occasional days of low new cases due to lower testing volumes, but overall, new case numbers, hospitalization, and ICU admissions for COVID-19 are still very high in our province.”
The province has registered 106,378 cases and 1,168 deaths since March.
More to come…