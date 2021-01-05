EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers remain “very high” as she reported 843 new cases from 10,301 tests and 26 more deaths.

Alberta has 13,411 cases, 919 hospitalizations in total and 140 patients in ICU.

“Our health-care system remains under significant pressure,” the chief medical officer of health said.

“We are seeing a stabilization in cases, with occasional days of low new cases due to lower testing volumes, but overall, new case numbers, hospitalization, and ICU admissions for COVID-19 are still very high in our province.”

The province has registered 106,378 cases and 1,168 deaths since March.

More to come…