EDMONTON -- The Edmonton zone has more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in the pandemic as Alberta reported 276 infections Tuesday.

Alberta's current count went up to 1,900, with 1,063 of those cases in the Edmonton zone.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Edmonton's numbers are concerning and that government and health officials are discussing the possibility or bringing back some restrictions in the city.

"That may mean limitations to the size of gatherings for a while in order to try to get things back under control," Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said.

*The increase of 72 active cases is the highest 1-day total in the city of Edmonton to date



*The increase of 142 total cases is the city's highest 1-day increase to date (prior high was 106 set Oct 1)

(measured by M-F reporting days) #COVID19AB #yeg pic.twitter.com/EZRundrvwx — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 6, 2020

Premier Jason Kenney says he will soon meet with Hinshaw and Health Minister Tyler Shandro to review the state of the pandemic.

When asked if he's open to new measures, Kenney pointed to Alberta's hospitalization numbers.

There are 61 patients in hospital battling COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care units.

"We also need to recognize that for every public health restriction, there are negative unintended consequences," Kenney said.

One more Albertan has died as a result of the coronavirus: A woman in her 70s in the Calgary zone.

Alberta has reported 19,211 cases and 281 deaths to date.