

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with another person and did not disclose his HIV status.

Edmonton police received a complaint on May 22 from a 57-year-old man who said he had had consensual sex with Anthony Lee Taylor and contracted HIV as a result.

The man said their two encounters happened in late 2016 and that Taylor did not share his HIV status.

Taylor, 28, was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Nov. 22.

Detectives believe there could be other complainants who weren’t informed of Taylor’s medical history, due to his work in the sex trade and what police called a “high-risk lifestyle.”

Police said Taylor is considered to have a high HIV viral load and has not sought treatment in a number of years.

Taylor is described as a black male who is known to present as female with aliases including Alex, Nikki, Tatiana or Tiana.

Taylor is about 170 centimetres tall (5’7”) and weighs an estimated 57 kilograms (125 pounds).

Individuals who have engaged in sexual activities with Taylor while unaware of his medical history are advised to visit a medical professional and contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.