Edmontonians pack their ponchos for a chilly Jazz in the Park

Edmontonians braved some wind and rain Sunday to enjoy live music in the great outdoors.

The TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival (EIJF) wrapped up with an outdoor concert series in Victoria Park.

Jazz in the Park featured seven acts, as well as family-friendly activities and a market of local vendors.

Despite the windy, cool weather, the festival stayed on schedule and guests came prepared, said the EIJF artistic director.

"A lot of dedicated people here in their ponchos and rain gear," Kent Sangster said. "Most importantly, we have Baileys and coffee."

The festival normally takes place at Rainbow Valley, but this year the decision was made to make it more central. Sangster said next year there are also plans to double up with two days of Jazz in the Park.

"Maybe we'll have some better weather and get some more people out," he added.

A free shuttle to the park is running every half hour from Ross Sheppard High School.

The festival wraps up Sunday at 9 p.m.