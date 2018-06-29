Three months after three cats were forgotten in the Edmonton Humane Society’s (EHS) care, the organization has asked a third-party to investigate.

The felines – Magic, Lucky and Chance – were “unknowingly” left in a vehicle for 22 days after they were transferred on March 27 from Grande Prairie to Edmonton.

They were discovered on April 18 when EHS staff was preparing for another transfer.

EHS said the three cats survived and were found dehydrated with urine burns on their feet, adding the animals suffered no major injuries.

Initially, the organization conducted its own internal probe and some called it a conflict of interest that it investigated itself.

On Friday, EHS announced IRISS Corporation, an investigative firm, will review what happened and make recommendations to improve animal safety, staff practices and policies.

Kim Krushell, president of tech company Lending Assist and former city councillor, has volunteered to oversee the process to ensure the investigation is thorough and transparent.

“Our non-profit organization is extremely remorseful about this incident,” EHS CEO Miranda Jordan-Smith said in a press release.

“We’ve been providing compassionate and high-quality animal welfare services in our community for more than 100 years and while incidents like this are rare, we need to learn from mistakes.”

It’s anticipated the results of the investigation will be made public later this summer.

EHS said the three cats have since been adopted to homes in Calgary.