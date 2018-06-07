Edmonton’s Humane Society (EHS) has been under fire after three cats were “unknowingly left” in a vehicle for 22 days.

Its CEO, Miranda Jordan-Smith, said EHS also "share in the disappointment and feel truly horrible” about the incident.

The three cats were forgotten during a transfer from Grande Prairie on March 27.

When they were found three weeks later, EHS said the felines suffered minor urine burns to some of their feet, were dehydrated and hungry but alert.

Earlier this week, EHS said it conducted an internal investigation and updated its transfer policies and procedures.

But some believe it is a conflict of interest that EHS investigated itself.

A former EHS operations manager and law professor are among those who said there needs to be an external investigation.

Jordan-Smith said they recognize there should be a third-party investigation.

“We are open to an investigation and the development of a system that will help navigate processes for when these rare instances occur,” she wrote in a statement.

She said EHS is taking steps to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. A consultant will review the group’s policies and procedures, and make recommendations.

“As a charitable organization that is dependent on the generosity of the community, we extend our heartfelt thanks to those who have continued to express their support. This support is integral to our mission and to help the animals in need that come into our care each day,” she said.

EHS said all three cats have since been adapted to Calgary homes.