The Edmonton International Airport said 2018 was their best year on record, as more than 8.2M travellers passed through their gates, up 5.8 per-cent from 2017.

The airport attributes some of the increase to the introduction of new domestic and international flights, and upgrades to the passenger security screening area.

“EIA had a record-setting year serving more travellers than ever before, with particularly strong growth in our non-stop domestic and US destinations,” said Tom Ruth, EIA President and CEO in a news release. “EIA also continues our cargo and commercial development to boost and diversify long-term growth for our regional and national economy.”

Commercial development in the area increased with the opening of the Premium Outlet Collection mall, a new Costco, and the 800,000 square-foot Aurora Cannabis production facility.

The new mile-long Horse Racing Alberta racing track, a new hotel and a doggy daycare and spa are also expected to open in the region in 2019.

Cargo infrastructure is also being increased, as Shell Aviation adds new fuel tanks, and Air Canada constructs a new 50,000 square foot ground support equipment facility.

The EIA is Canada's fifth busiest airport by passenger traffic.