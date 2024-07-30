Elks to make change at QB after 0-7 start: TSN

The Edmonton Elks are making a change at quarterback after losing every game this season so far.

According to TSN, Canadian QB Tre Ford will replace McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the Week 9 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bethel-Thompson struggled in Sunday's loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Ford, 26, came into the game and threw for 121 years and three touchdowns.

"It was just fun again," Ford said after the game. "I haven't played football in a long time. It was fun just to go out there and play good and try to gel with the guys on the go."

The Elks face the Roughriders in Regina on Saturday at 5 p.m.