'Embracing education in all its forms': Mayor Sohi proclaims October as Learning Month

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi declared October as Learning Month during the annual Council Recognition event at City Hall on Wednesday.

The mayor made the announcement as a commitment to Edmonton's ongoing efforts to foster learning opportunities for the community.

The City of Edmonton has been a member of the UNESCO Global Networks of Learning Cities (GNLC) for two years, which is an international organization dedicated to encouraging learning and collaboration.

"Lifelong learning is at the heart of Edmonton's vision for a more inclusive, sustainable and innovative future," said Sohi in a city release on Wednesday. "By embracing education in all its forms – whether through schools, cultural programs, or community initiatives – we are shaping a city where everyone can grow and thrive."

The event highlighted the collaboration for learning between the City of Edmonton and its UNESCO Learning Cities partners, including the Edmonton Public Library, eight post-secondary institutions, Edmonton Public School Board, Edmonton Catholic School Boards, Conseil Scolaire Centre-Nord and Edmonton Unlimited.

"Edmonton’s recognition as a Learning City is a testament to our city's deep commitment to building a learning ecosystem that includes everyone—from K-12 students to adults seeking new skills and knowledge," said Kate McIntosh, the director of external relations and protocol and co-chair of the UNESCO Steering Committee.

UNESCO GNLC has more than 350 member cities across 79 countries. The network aims to improve health, education, sustainability and equity through learning.