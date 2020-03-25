EDMONTON -- Albertans can now apply for cash from their provincial government to help offset the financial impact of COVID-19.

Those who are self-isolating or are the sole caregiver for someone in self-isolation are eligible for a one-time payment of $1,146.

The amount is equivalent to $573 per week for two weeks, a dollar amount that was based off of employment insurance data, the province said.

Applications are submitted online.

The measure is part of $50 million in supports Premier Jason Kenney announced last week to help Albertans manage their bills until federal supports start becoming available the first week of April.

More details about and the application for emergency isolation support are available online.