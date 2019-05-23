

CTV Edmonton





A civilian is facing charges after a child was sexually assaulted on base at CFB Edmonton at the end of April.

According to the Canadian Forces, Milja Vlahovic, a school maintenance employee at Guthrie Elementary has been charged by the Canadian National Investigation Service with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in connection with a student at the school.

Guthrie Elementary is located on the base.

Because Vlahovic is a civilian, the charges will be heard in the civilian justice system. She will appear in court in Morinville on Friday.

In addition to the charges, conditions were imposed on Vlahovic to prevent her from being in a position of authority or trust to a person under the age of 16 without a responsible adult.