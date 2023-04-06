English Bay candy company building factory in Stony Plain

Some "sweet" jobs will soon be opening up in Stony Plain.

British Columbia's English Bay Blending and Fine Chocolates will be constructing a 100,000 square-foot factory in the town west of Edmonton.

The company is known for its chocolate bars, candy, cookies, and baked goods, which are sold across North America.

"The land prices in Vancouver for expansion make it almost impossible to grow business," said English Bay CEO Jack Seguin. "By being out here, where I can go to the plant and see what's going on, was one of the major attractions. We have an abundance of land here in Stony Plain for future growth."

The project means 90 construction jobs, and 70 new permanent jobs.

The development will be made possible partly because of a $2.14 million grant from the province's Investment and Growth Fund.

“The Investment and Growth Fund has been a great success for Alberta," said Rajan Sawhney, minister of trade. "For every $1 million that the fund grants, over $58 million is expected to be spent in the province.”

“I'm honoured and elated to welcome English Bay Blending and Fine Chocolates to Stony Plain. English Bay’s investment will create valuable jobs, diversify and boost the local economy, and contribute to growing the community," said Stony Plain Mayor William Choy.

"This is an enormous win for the community and the Edmonton Metropolitan Region."

The Investment and Growth Fund was created in 2021 to help Alberta attract investment.