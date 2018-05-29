Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Chief Rod Knecht opened up about why he’s leaving the force at the end of the year at Tuesday’s Coffee with the Chief.

The Chief’s contract ends in October and he wanted to extend it until the June, 2019, but his superiors would only agree to extend him until March, 2019.

“I left the room and I wasn’t part of the discussion,” Knecht said, “and then the chair met with me later that evening and gave me the new date, and I was a little taken aback.”

He cited a strained relationship with the police commission as part of the reason for leaving next October – the original planned date – instead of early next year.

“I would say the relationship was caustic.”

Knecht did not go into what soured the relationship; instead he said he wanted to stay on to help search for his replacement, continue the cybercrime battle, and advocate for a wellness centre for the mentally ill, homeless and addicted.

The commission has said little about their decision to only extend Knecht’s contract until March, 2019.

“We made the offer to the Chief to extend until March,” Edmonton Police Commission Chair Tim O’Brien said. “His timeframe was a little different than ours.”

The Chief did say the relationship with his superiors is improving and that he has accepted the decision.

“I’ll try to get some things done,” Knecht said. “I’ll try to leave the organization for the next chief so he can be as successful as he can possibly be.”

With files from David Ewasuk