EPS Headquarters the centre of suspicious package investigation
An EPS cruiser blocks off an area in front of police headquarters on Oct. 29, 2021 (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -
A bomb squad was involved in a suspicious package investigation in front of Edmonton Police Service Headquarters Friday night.
Several cruisers were seen blocking roads around the building in downtown Edmonton at 6 p.m.
Parts of 97 Street and 103A Avenue were closed to traffic.
This is a developing story and information will be added as it become available