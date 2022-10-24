EPS officer guilty of sexually assaulting colleague inside police HQ

An Edmonton Police Service constable was found guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a fellow officer.

Samuel Sanson was convicted in a January 2021 incident that happened in a weight room inside EPS headquarters.

A female officer, who is not being publicly named, told court that Sanson came up behind her and put one arm around her throat before groping her chest with his other hand.

She testified that Sanson continued the assault for 20 seconds while moaning sexually before saying, "Thanks for the boob grab."

When EPS announced the charges, Sanson was said to have been "relieved from duty without pay," but on Oct. 4, he told court that he’s still an EPS officer but has been away for two and a half years dealing with PTSD.

A forensic assessment will be done to evaluate Sanson's PTSD. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk