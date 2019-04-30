

CTV Edmonton





The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says they are investigating after Edmonton police officers shot at a suspect on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 7:15 a.m. in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street.

Around 7:40 a.m., police found the vehicle stopped at 105 Avenue and 100 Street.

According to police, officers blocked the vehicle from the front and directed a man in the passenger’s seat to get out of the vehicle. The man reportedly got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive the stolen truck.

A news release says at that officers fired their guns, but does not make clear how many officers actually fired shots.

The man was hit and taken to hospital.

No EPS officers were injured during the incident.

ASIRT is called to investigate serious matters involving police officers in Alberta.