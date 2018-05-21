Edmonton police are trying to track down a man who is wanted for an alleged assault in the city’s southeast Sunday.

Police said arrest warrants had been issued for Wesley Whitebear, 30, for charges of choking with intent to overcome resistance and assault causing bodily harm.

EPS said it’s alleged he assaulted a female at a home in the area of 35 Avenue and 49A Street - police said the incident is not believed to be random, and the female and accused know each other. The incident was reported to police at about 8 p.m.

Whitebear is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him, and should call police. It’s believed he may be headed for the Wabamun area.

Whitebear is described as 180 cm (5’11”) tall and 86 kg (190 lbs).

Anyone with information on Whitebear’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).