Edmonton Public Schools is naming their three new schools after distinguished Canadians.

The Dr. Anne Anderson, Thelma Chalifoux and Soraya Hafez schools are under construction.

Anderson is a Metis scholar, Chalifoux is Canada’s first Indigenous senator and a former teacher, and Hafez introduced the Arabic program to Edmonton’s public schools.

“These individuals have made a significant contribution to the community and to education,” Edmonton Public Schools Board Chair Michelle Draper said. “We also looked at the names as a board and wanted to make sure the names of our schools really reflect our community.”

Dr. Anne Anderson School will be a high school in Heritage Valley, Thelma Chalifoux School will be a junior high school in Larkspur, and Soraya Hafez School will be an elementary school in McConachie.

The three schools are scheduled to open in September 2020.