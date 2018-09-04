Operations are back to normal at the Misericordia Community Hospital’s emergency room two weeks after a water leak forced its closure.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Tuesday all services had returned to the ER after repairs were completed over the long weekend.

The ER was closed after a leaky toilet flooded part of the department on August 20.

Emergency care resumed four days later in unaffected areas within the ER and in an adjacent Surgical Day Ward, which was moved to the fifth floor.

Emergency services and the Surgical Day Ward were moved back to their locations over the long weekend.