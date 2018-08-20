A water leak in a west Edmonton hospital has forced officials to temporarily close the emergency department in the hospital.

Alberta Health Services said a water leak in the Misericordia Hospital’s ER caused enough damage that the department would have to be closed to allow for repairs.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, August 22, in the morning.

In the meantime, those in need of emergency care are advised to go to other ERs in the city and surrounding area:

University of Alberta Hospital

Royal Alexandra Hospital

Grey Nuns Community Hospital

Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert

Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park

Within the hospital, patients who were already in the ER are being relocated within the facility, and staff will remain in place to look after walk-in patients not aware of the closure.