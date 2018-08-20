Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Water leak forces closure of ER at Misericordia Hospital
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 12:04PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 1:13PM MDT
A water leak in a west Edmonton hospital has forced officials to temporarily close the emergency department in the hospital.
Alberta Health Services said a water leak in the Misericordia Hospital’s ER caused enough damage that the department would have to be closed to allow for repairs.
The closure is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, August 22, in the morning.
In the meantime, those in need of emergency care are advised to go to other ERs in the city and surrounding area:
- University of Alberta Hospital
- Royal Alexandra Hospital
- Grey Nuns Community Hospital
- Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert
- Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park
Within the hospital, patients who were already in the ER are being relocated within the facility, and staff will remain in place to look after walk-in patients not aware of the closure.
