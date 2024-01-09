EDMONTON
    • ETS extends 2023 paper tickets expiry to end of 2024

    The Edmonton Transit Service has extended the expiration date for all 2023 tickets and passes.

    The new expiry date is now set for Dec. 31, 2024.

    Tickets bought in 2024 will keep the Dec. 31, 2023, expiry date but will be valid all 2024.

    The City of Edmonton says extending 2023 paper tickets until the end of 2024 helps with the transition to ARC and reduces the need to print new tickets.

    Paper tickets and passes are still sold, but they will be replaced with ARC when the system is fully implemented.

    "Once implementation is complete, Arc will provide the majority of riders with a comparable fare option and offer more convenient payment methods, including payment by cash, debit or credit cards," the city said in a release.

    Riders can buy tickets at ETS sales outlets and online at shop.edmonton.ca.

