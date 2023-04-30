Evacuation order lifted for residents in area between Barrhead and Westlock
Barrhead and Westlock RCMP say people who were evacuated from their homes earlier in the day on Sunday can return to their properties.
Around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday residents who live between Township Road 592 and 594 and Range Road 15 and 24 were told to evacuate immediately because of a fire burning out of control in the area.
Police say Township Road 592 between Range Road 14 and 15 is not passable at this time because it is the staging area for fire and RCMP.
The closure is expected to last until Monday.
No further information has been provided.
