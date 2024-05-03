Man arrested after body found 3 months after apartment fire

A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.

The Edmonton Police Service arrested Jason Zabos on Friday. They said a manslaughter charge is pending in the death of Ricardo Olivares as is a second charge of arson with disregard for human life.

On April 10, police received a missing person report for Olivares, 70.

His family reported they had not heard from since Jan. 5, and reported him missing after discovering that his apartment building had burned down.

On April 22, a search of the burned-out building was conducted, and Olivares' remains were found.

An autopsy conducted on April 24 found Olivares had died from smoke inhalation. The manner of death has been determined to be homicide.

Zabos was arrested on Friday as he was attending a court hearing.

On Jan. 26, police had been on scene at the apartment at 107 Street and 79 Avenue for nearly eight hours before the fire broke out in the early morning hours.

They were there to assist provincial bailiffs in carrying out a court order against a man who had barricaded himself in his suite.

The man was taken into custody at 12:48 a.m. after the fire broke out in his suite.

Seven people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.

Zabos, 44, was charged with arson, disregard for human life, mischief, obstructing a peace officer, and breach of a court order.

EPS says the Director of Law Enforcement was notified at the time of the fire and again after the discovery of Olivares' remains, and has determined the incident remains outside the scope of an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team review.