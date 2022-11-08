Evander Kane rushed to hospital after being cut by skate; Oilers win 3-2

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was forced to undergo a procedure Tuesday night in Florida after he was rushed to hospital with an apparent skate cut to his wrist.

The injury happened in the second period during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kane was battling for a puck near the boards when he was knocked down by defenceman Philippe Myers.

While Kane was on the ice, Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon skated into the area and Kane's left arm appeared to be cut by Maroon's blade. There was blood on the ice immediately.

Kane grabbed his arm and skated to the bench where a trainer was waiting with a towel. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition.

"The news I've received so far – and it's very limited – is that he's in a good spot and he's getting well taken care of," coach Jay Woodcroft told media after the game.

"It's really scary seeing one of your teammates go down like that, obviously the situation that it was. Wishing him a speedy recovery. He's a big part of this team and we're going to miss him, but hopefully it's not as scary as it looked and we'll see him back on the ice soon," forward Warren Foegele said on the Sportsnet broadcast after the game.

Kane, 31, signed with Edmonton in January. He inked a new four-year contract in July. He has 13 points in 13 games this season.

The Oilers won the game 3-2.

Scary scene as Evander Kane gets cut by the skate of Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/nnVmFrSRd0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2022

I am told Kane is on way to hospital and once they take pictures (getting better look at extent of damage) he will likely require surgery. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 9, 2022