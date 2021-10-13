'Everybody's excited to get started': Oilers set to open a new season Wednesday night

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during first period NHL pre-season action in Edmonton on Thursday, October 7, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during first period NHL pre-season action in Edmonton on Thursday, October 7, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener