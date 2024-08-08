E-bike and e-scooter riding zones are expanding in Edmonton

E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.

There are three companies in Edmonton that offer e-bikes and e-scooters for rent currently, Bird Canada, Lime and Neuron.

"Shared micro mobility programs, like e-bikes and e-scooters, encourage people to walk, cycle and take public transit more often," the city says on its website. "They bridge gaps in travel that personal vehicles, transit, or infrastructure may not cover."

On Aug. 14, the existing riding zone perimeters will be expanded to include areas southwest to Anthony Henday Drive, north to 137 Avenue and parts of Castle Downs and east to 50 Street.

A map showing the current and expanded e-bike and e-scooter riding zones. (City of Edmonton)

The city is allowing the three vendors to add more e-bikes and e-scooters to their fleets for the expanded zones.

The companies have licenses for public road right-of-way and can set their own boundaries within the expanded perimeters, according to the city.

Shared e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden on shared pathways, bike lanes and roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or lower, according to the city.

They cannot be ridden on sidewalks or park trails not maintained by the city.

A map showing bike routes and parking corrals is available on the city's website.

Shared e-bikes and e-scooters have had more than 93,000 hours of use so far this riding season, according to the city.

Rules and additional information about the use of e-bikes and e-scooters in Edmonton is available on the city's website.