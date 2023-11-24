Expansion of Anthony Henday Drive complete in southwest Edmonton

After construction delays and major traffic jams, Anthony Henday Drive is now fully open in southwest Edmonton.

Government officials shared the "good news" from the bridge near Cameron Heights where construction began in 2019.

"As of late yesterday, all six lanes of the southwest Anthony Henday Drive are open to traffic," Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen told media.

The $100-million project was on budget but one year late, Dreeshen said.

Construction was delayed due to weather, labour shortages and supply chain issues, Alberta Transportation said in 2022.

Since then, the westbound lanes of the bridge have been closed a number of times, with traffic redirected to the eastbound lanes and speed reduced to 60 km/h.

"It is still welcomed news that it is finally completed," the minister said.

The section of the highway opened in 2006 and had capacity for 40,000 vehicles. The expansion now allows for 120,000 vehicles per day.

"This is really important for this part of the city," area Coun. Tim Cartmell said.

"It is vitally important for those that live in southwest Edmonton as a commuting route."

The speed limit on the bridge is down to 80 km/h until the spring as crews finish up some work in the area.