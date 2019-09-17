

Police have confirmed that Tannerite was likely the material that caused explosions that rocked the community centre in Sherwood Park last November.

RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Kane Kosolowsky, 21, caused an explosion in the underground parkade at the complex.

After the blast, police say Kosolowsky fatally shot himself in his car.

A second explosion happened after a gas tank caught fire in the first explosion.

Kalist says Kosolowsky was known to have used Tannerite prior to the explosions. The substance is available for sale at sporting goods stores and is used for target shooting. Kosolowsky had a valid firearms licence, and he was in lawful possession of the gun he used to shoot himself.

A friend of Kosolowsky’s also told CTV News Edmonton last year that Tannerite was found in Kosolowsky’s car after the blast.

Police said Kosolowsky acted alone. His motive is unknown. Kalist says the RCMP Behavioural Sciences Group is still reviewing the evidence in the case in an attempt to determine a motive.

“We don't know the motive. We know one young man took his life and he wasn’t associated with any group. That’s all we know,” said Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank. “There are some unanswered questions and I think Mr. Kosolowsky takes them to his grave, so we won't have 100% complete closure.”

The library above the parkade was closed for six months after the blasts while workers repaired the building and cleaned the 200,000 items in the library’s collection.

Frank said it’s important to recognize the need for mental health support for community members who worked or lived near the community centre.

“I encourage anyone who feels they are in need of mental health supports to reach out and call Family and Community Services at 780-464-4044 or visit strathcona.ca/counselling for information on walk-in counselling services,” Frank said in a written statement.

Frank also said new security measures have been installed in the parkade as a result of the incident.