EDMONTON -- The prolonged deep freeze in Alberta is having adverse effects on critical infrastructure in Edmonton.

The city tweeted late Monday that its Capital and Metro line LRT trains were experiencing “significant delays” due to a mechanical issue.

It turns out the issue was a cracked track at 51 Avenue. The cause was “due to the extremely cold temperatures," according to a statement from the city.

Wind chill values dipped below -40 overnight, according to Environment Canada, with the temperature reaching a low of -30 C by 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Trains are using one track to get around the issue, which is still leading to service delays. The city said crews would begin repair work around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast overnight low was -29 C with a wind chill near -40, meaning frostbite is possible on exposed skin within minutes, said the national weather service.

The city hopes to have regular LRT service restored by Wednesday morning.

WORLD’S COLDEST HOCKEY GAME?

A semi-annual charity hockey game being played east of Edmonton typically goes through many pucks. But that’s usually because the puck goes out of play, not because they’re destroyed.

It's so cold that the pucks keep shattering at #WorldsLongestGame. Pic by goalie Andrew Buchanan. If you can, please donate at https://t.co/Et56u7w1DQ and help them reach (and break) their previous fundraising records. pic.twitter.com/TuMmFDT5OX — Alex (@Lakoustic) February 9, 2021

Cory Stabel, one of dozens of players participating, also posted about the effects of the grueling temperatures on Facebook, saying it’s cracking pucks and rendering stick tape useless.

The World’s Longest Hockey Game, which raises money for patients at the Cross Cancer Institute, began Feb. 4 and scheduled to finish Feb. 15.

