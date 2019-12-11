EDMONTON -- Extreme cold and snow warnings are in place for parts of northern Alberta Wednesday as cold arctic air settles in over the region.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for Fort McMurray, Fort McKay, Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park. The cold warning is expected to remain in effect throughout the week, with nighttime temperatures going as low as -50 C.

The agency recommends covering up as frostbite can develop within minutes. It's also reminding pet owners to keep their animals indoors.

The snowfall warnings were issued in the High Level, Peace River, Slave Lake and Wabasca areas.

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow are expected starting Wednesday afternoon.